AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 230,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

