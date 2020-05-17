Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $198,140.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.03483272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, ZBG, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, DDEX, Bilaxy, Indodax, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

