Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

