Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.45 and a 200 day moving average of $288.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

