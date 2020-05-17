Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

