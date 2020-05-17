Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $40,360,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

