Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 37,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

