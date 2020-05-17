Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

