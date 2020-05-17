Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

TD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

