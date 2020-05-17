Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,887 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 11,617,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,344. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.