Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.17 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $228.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

