Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LON AMAT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 129.50 ($1.70). 45,199 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.24. Amati AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.01). The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £4,006.20 ($5,269.93). Also, insider Peter Lawrence purchased 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £69,973.46 ($92,046.12).

