Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 224,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Software by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

