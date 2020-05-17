Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.08. 491,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 353.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 179.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

