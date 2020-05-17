Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $16.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.84 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $68.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 billion to $69.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.52. 2,938,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,073. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

