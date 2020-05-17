Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of APDN traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

