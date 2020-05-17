Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 20,755,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,209. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

