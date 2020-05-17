Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlassian from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,406. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $190.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37, a PEG ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after buying an additional 91,245 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

