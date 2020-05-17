Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million.

Shares of AEYE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,066. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Audioeye from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

