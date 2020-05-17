Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 277.54% and a negative return on equity of 276.19%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,737,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,095,627. The company has a market cap of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several research analysts have commented on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

