Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 173,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

