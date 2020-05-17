Barclays Boosts Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $109.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 900,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

