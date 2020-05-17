Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.