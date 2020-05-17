BEAT Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. BEAT has a market cap of $77,087.03 and $134.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BEAT has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEAT token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BEAT’s official website is beat.org . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

