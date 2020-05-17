BidaskClub Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of City from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 123,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,019. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of City by 16,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

