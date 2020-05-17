BidaskClub Lowers Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

