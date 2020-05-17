BidaskClub Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 825,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,933,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

