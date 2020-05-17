Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 3.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 3,421,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

