Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $45,295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.