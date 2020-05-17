Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.81 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.78. 1,714,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

