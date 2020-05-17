Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Brokerages expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.81 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.78. 1,714,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit