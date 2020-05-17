Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. PTC reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

PTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,563,000 after buying an additional 1,628,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,721,000 after buying an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

