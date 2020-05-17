Brokerages Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $70.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.74 million. Cactus reported sales of $168.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $324.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.06 million to $356.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.89 million to $387.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 564,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,819. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

