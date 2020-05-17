Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.