Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

CLXT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit