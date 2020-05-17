Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

SAVA stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 47,175,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

