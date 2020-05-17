Centauri (CTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $36,732.70

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Centauri has a total market cap of $36,732.70 and $199.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last week, Centauri has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

