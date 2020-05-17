Cfra Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cfra from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 3,067,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,025. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

