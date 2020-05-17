Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $160.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.18.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

