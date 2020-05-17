Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

