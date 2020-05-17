Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

