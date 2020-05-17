Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,648 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.