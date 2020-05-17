Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 34,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 296,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

