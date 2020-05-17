Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

