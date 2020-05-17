Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

