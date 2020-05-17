Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.