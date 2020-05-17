Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $41.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

