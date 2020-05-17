Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

