Citigroup Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

