CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $902,616.79

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $902,616.79 and approximately $21,279.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,450,182 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

