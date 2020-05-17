Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

