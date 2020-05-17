Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.